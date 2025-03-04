Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

