iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.