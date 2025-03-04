TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.9% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

