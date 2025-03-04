RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Releases Earnings Results

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

LON:RCP opened at GBX 1,929 ($24.51) on Tuesday. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,698 ($21.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.80). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,963.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,894.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners

In related news, insider Helena Coles bought 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,996 ($25.37) per share, with a total value of £19,999.92 ($25,416.09). Insiders own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

