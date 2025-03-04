Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. Biodesix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Stock Performance

BDSX stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,791.24. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,702 shares of company stock worth $118,406. Insiders own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

