TSA Wealth Managment LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,666,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 458,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 262,804 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.