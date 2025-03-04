Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $431.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

