Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,941,000 after acquiring an additional 132,971 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,422,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

APi Group Stock Down 5.0 %

APi Group stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.