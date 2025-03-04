Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,052,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after buying an additional 451,641 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $401.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.