Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $382.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

