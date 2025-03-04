Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 59,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

