Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,059 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 263,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 562,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

