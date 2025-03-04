Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 71,578.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,808 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 120.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synopsys by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $443.26 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.29 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

