Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Equinix worth $1,107,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.24.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $910.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $927.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $906.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.