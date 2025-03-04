Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 35.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

