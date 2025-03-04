Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $431.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

