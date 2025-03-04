Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $483.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,084 shares of company stock valued at $505,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.