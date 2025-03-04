Norden Group LLC Has $559,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Norden Group LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,180 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

