United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $617.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.48 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

