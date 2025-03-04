Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

