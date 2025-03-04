QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBIEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on April 17th

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4003 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %
QBIEY stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Monster Beverage: Monster Upside or a Risky Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.