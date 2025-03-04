QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBIEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on April 17th

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4003 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

QBIEY stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

