Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 10,805 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

