SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,521 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after purchasing an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,830,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

