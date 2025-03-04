Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 737 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

