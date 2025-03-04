Signify Wealth Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signify Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.7% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

