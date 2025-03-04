Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

