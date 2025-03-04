Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 141.24%. Neuronetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 40,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $134,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,427.36. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $48,662.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 482,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,836.16. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,125 shares of company stock worth $348,876. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

