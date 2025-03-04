Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACGLO stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

