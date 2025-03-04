Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $107,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 417,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,303,000 after buying an additional 215,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,901,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,225,000 after buying an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

