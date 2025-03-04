AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 67.1% in February

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 263,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Stock Down 59.5 %

AGMH stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.