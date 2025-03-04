Tacita Capital Inc Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

