Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $3,460,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 445,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PH opened at $648.96 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

