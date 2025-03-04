Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,996 shares of company stock worth $153,721,387 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $915.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

