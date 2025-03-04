Dravo Bay LLC Buys Shares of 14,763 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 592,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 297,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.