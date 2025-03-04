Dravo Bay LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 960,407 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $939.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

