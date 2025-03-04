Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after buying an additional 1,269,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,522,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after buying an additional 466,042 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

