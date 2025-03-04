Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

