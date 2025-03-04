NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $117.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

