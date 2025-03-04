Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,249 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.