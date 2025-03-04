Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.