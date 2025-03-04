Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,573 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

