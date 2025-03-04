Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $384.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

