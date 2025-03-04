Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 989 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.