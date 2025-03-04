Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.