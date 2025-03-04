Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 51.3%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

