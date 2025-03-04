Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 51.3%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ SNSR opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $38.54.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
