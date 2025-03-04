Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,750 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 534,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 523,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 418,578 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

