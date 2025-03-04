Versor Investments LP Sells 37,500 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.