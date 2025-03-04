Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 211,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE HE opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

