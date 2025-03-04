Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

