Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $250.77 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

